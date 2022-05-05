Man enters municipal school, sexually assaults two minor girls

No arrests so far; DCW issues summons to East civic body official

Two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by a man inside a municipal corporation-run school in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura on April 30, the police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been lodged against an unknown person under the POCSO Act, the police said, adding the accused is absconding.

On April 30, after the school assembly, the girls were waiting for their teacher when an unidentified person entered their classroom. The accused sexually assaulted the girls and made obscene gestures at them.

Taking note of the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in the matter and has also summoned the Commissioner of the East civic body.

‘Provide CCTV footage’

The DCW has also asked the East Delhi civic body to provide CCTV footage of the school along with details of provisions in place for keeping a check on visitors.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal conceded that a lapse has happened at the school. Normally, the gates of EDMC schools are latched from inside when classes take place and no unauthorised person is allowed entry, said Mr. Aggarwal. “We are getting the incident probed and strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” he said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “It is totally unacceptable that such a grievous crime happened in broad daylight in the school and instead of reporting it, the authorities tried to hush up the matter.”

“The municipal corporation must explain as to how was this allowed to happen. Delhi Police must immediately arrest the accused and initiate action against those responsible for trying to conceal the matter,” she said.

Special team formed

DCP (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a special team has been formed to investigate the case. “No CCTV was found installed at the entrance or inside the school. However, CCTVs in the vicinity have been examined to trail the accused,” the DCP said.

The officer added that on the basis of the description shared by the victims, a sketch of the accused has been prepared.

(Inputs from PTI)