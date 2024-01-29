Man ends life in Delhi’s INA metro station

January 29, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

“A 30-year-old man ended his life at the INA metro station,” the police said on January 28. “The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on January 27 and the deceased was identified as Ajitesh Singh,” they added. His body was found at platform number two of the INA metro station.

“A team rushed to the spot after the police control room got a call about the incident at INA metro station at 7.04 p.m. on Saturday. The deceased was identified through a phone call received on his mobile,” he added.

“The body was shifted to mortuary for autopsy. Investigation is under way to determine the reason why he took the extreme step,” the officer said.

(Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).

