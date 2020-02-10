Man ends life at Haiderpur Badli metro station after killing children

After killing his daughter and son, a 44-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of a metro train at Haiderpur Badli Mor station on Sunday, police said.

The man used to stay with his wife and his 14-year-old daughter and six-year-old son at a rented house in north-west Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, they said.

No note has been recovered from him or from his house. However, police said that the deceased was in depression after his factory was shut due to financial crunch some six months ago.

The wife of the deceased was not at home when the incident took place. After killing his two children, he allegedly jumped in front of a train at Haiderpur Badli Mor station, said the police.

Police suspect that the man allegedly killed both his children by strangulating them. Post-mortem reports are awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.

During investigation, wife of the deceased told the police that she had left home to visit a nearby market around 3 p.m. while her children were with her husband at home. On reaching home, she found the bodies of the children and her husband was missing, the officer added.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, said DCP (North-west) Vijayanta Arya.

Meanwhile, metro services were briefly delayed on the yellow line due to the incident.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)