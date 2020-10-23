Man duped of over ₹4 crore on pretext of FCI tender, car agency

Accused posed as a well-connected man, promised victim of getting him tender and car agency contract

Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a man for allegedly duping people on pretext of getting them Food Corporation of India (FCI) tenders as well as agencies for car manufacturers, said an officer on Thursday.

The police said there was a complaint against one Praveen Kumar Singh, who along with his accomplices, cheated the one Sunil Vikram from Punjab. The complainant alleged that he was duped of ₹4.62 crore on the pretext of arranging a tender for the FCI and agency contract of Toyota for the Punjab region. He alleged that he paid ₹1.62 crores through banking transactions and ₹3 crore in cash.

An FIR has been registered at the North Avenue police station and the case was later transferred to EOW for further probe. During the investigations, it came to the fore that the accused had introduced himself as a man well-connected with politicians. He told the victim that he resided in MP flats on North Avenue.

The victim said that he neither got any FCI tender nor was any agency allotted in his name. The accused confessed to the crime and said he had duped many persons. He used to take huge amounts of money in lieu of jobs, which he never intended to do. The police said,in two more cases in Delhi, Singh duped people on the pretext of providing government jobs.