Man drowns in pool at farmhouse

NEW DELHI

01 October 2021 01:25 IST

A 25-year-old man is suspected to have died in a swimming pool at a farmhouse in South Delhi’s Maidan Garhi on Tuesday, the police said, adding that a case has been registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that information was received at 9.20 a.m. on Tuesday from Safdarjung Hospital about a person being brought from a farmhouse in Dera village and being declared dead.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham Rawat from Pauri Garhwal who was living on rent at Mahipalpur.

“The place of incident was inspected by the crime team. It was revealed that Shubham used to work as a waiter in a hotel and on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, he along with his colleagues had organised a get-together at the farmhouse,” Ms. Jaiker said.

The police said that there was a swimming pool at the backyard of the farmhouse and Shubham entered the pool along with some of his colleagues.

“After they came out of the pool, his colleagues noticed that Shubham was not there. They started looking for him and later found him drowned in the pool. It was also revealed that Shubham didn’t know how to swim,” the DCP said.

The police said that a case under Section 304A (causing dead by negligence) of the IPC has been registered against the owner of the farmhouse. Further investigation is under way, the police said.