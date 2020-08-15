Man drowns during idol immersion

NEW DELHI

15 August 2020 00:19 IST

A 23-year-old man drowned in the Yamuna during idol immersion in south-east Delhi's Kalindi Kunj on Thursday, the police said.

Two of his friends have been rescued, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said the deceased has been identified as Amit, a resident of Okhla Phase-II.

The police said a PCR call was received regarding drowning of a person who had come for idol immersion at Shiv Ghat. On reaching the spot, it was revealed that three persons were stuck in the water due to the currents.“The men were then taken out of the water with the help of private divers,” Mr. Meena said. The three were identified as Rahul (24), Jaspal (15) and Amit. While Rahul and Jaspal were fine, Amit was unconscious and was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. Mr. Meena said a further enquiry is under way and a case under Section 174 CrPC has been registered.

Advertising

Advertising