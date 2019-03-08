Man dragged on bonnet of car for 1 km in Ghaziabad

A man, clung on the bonnet of a car, was dragged for over a kilometre in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday. The accused driver has been sent to jail, they said.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Kanavani road. A private car and a cab brushed passed each other. The car driver was trying to flee but was stopped by the cab driver who wanted him to pay for the damages. The cab driver also informed the police about the incident. Meanwhile, when the accused tried to flee the spot in his vehicle, the cab driver stood in front of the car. The accused accelerated his car and ended up hitting the cabbie who fell on the bonnet due to the impact. The accused kept driving and the cab driver was dragged for a kilometre, before he was forced to stop by passers-by.

The accused car driver, Rohan Raj Mittal, has been arrested from the spot and his car has been impounded. He was sent to jail after a medical examination was conducted to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, said Assistant Superintendent of Police of Ghaziabad police, Aparna Gautam. Ms. Gautam said that the accused has been booked under IPC Sections 307(attempt to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427, the police said.

The cab driver, Veer Bhan Singh, a resident of Noida, has recorded his statement before the police. He said he was going towards Noida Sector 62 after dropping a passenger in Vasundhara, when his car was hit by the accused.