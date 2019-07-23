Man dies of ‘illness’ in police custody

A 25-year-old man, wanted in a case of kidnapping, died allegedly due to illness in outer Delhi’s Mundka on Monday, the police said. The deceased identified as Mukesh, a resident of Mundka, was a tuberculosis patient, they said. However, his family members alleged that Mukesh was beaten up by the police.

A case of kidnapping was registered against him on July 19 after he eloped with a minor girl, the police said.

According to the police, Mukesh and the minor were caught by the Jaipur police. “Our team brought them back to Delhi on Monday morning. Mukesh was arrested in this case,” DCP (Outer), Seju Kuruvilla said.

While in police custody, Mukesh complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a hospital. He was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities, the officer added. An enquiry will be conducted by the SDM, the police said.