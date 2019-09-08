Man dies in major fire at oil godown

A 28-year-old man died in a major fire that broke out in an oil godown in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Saturday evening, the police said.

After preliminary enquiry, Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said the godown owner was not in possession of an NOC from the department and there were no firefighting measures in place.

Mr. Garg said a call was received at 4.57 p.m. regarding a fire in an oil godown after which 105 fire tenders were pressed into service over the next three and a half hours.

“The fire was brought under control by 8 p.m. after which cooling-off operation continued,” he said.

During the operation, a body was recovered from the first floor of the double-storey building.

The victim was identified as Romit Kumar from Kirari, an accountant. “When the fire was being doused, nobody told us that there was a person inside, otherwise, we would have rescued him. Also, the smoke was so thick that it was impossible to see anything,” Mr. Garg said, adding that several people had left by the time the fire had broken out. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sameer Sharma said the fire broke out in TPT Centre in building number 106 and 107.

“All the adjoining buildings were evacuated with the help of other civic body officials,” he said.

The police said preliminary enquiry revealed that all the buildings in the area are used to store lubricant oil. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. The oil stored in the godowns is used in paints, the police said.

Mr. Garg said the operation was well coordinated. “There were a few blasts in the incident and if the blaze was not doused timely, the building could have collapsed...the fire could have spread to other buildings. A few oil tankers with 10,000 litres of oil were right outside the buildings,” he said adding that “most importantly” the control room sent fire tenders from all four directions with spot as centre.

Case registered

A case has been registered under Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said probe is under way.