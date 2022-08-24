Man dies in Delhi factory fire

Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

Staff Reporter New Delhi
August 24, 2022 23:38 IST

A 31-year-old man died in a fire at a factory in Patparganj Industrial Area of east Delhi on Wednesday, fire department officials said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The victim was earlier rescued and taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he was declared brought dead, Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.

The victim, identified as Veeru, was trapped when the fire broke out. According to preliminary enquiry, DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the property belonged to Harsh Dahia.

It is a packaging unit of soil-testing kits. Six persons were working at the time of the incident.

“A call about the fire in the factory was received at 12.57 p.m. and a total of nine fire tenders were rushed to the site,” Mr. Garg said. According to an official, the factory is located near the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) office in Patparganj.

