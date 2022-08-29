Man dies as car hits elderly couple in east Delhi

Efforts on to trace the offending vehicle and arrest the accused, say police

Staff Reporter New Delhi
August 29, 2022 23:53 IST

A 70-year-old man died while his wife sustained injuries after being hit by a car while walking on the road in east Delhi’s Shahdara, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Geeta Colony on Sunday. The elderly couple was rushed to a hospital, where Hira Lal, who suffered a head injury, was declared brought dead. His wife, Munni Devi, 64, is undergoing treatment for leg injury.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said a case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

The CCTV footage from the area was analysed and the offending vehicle was identified which was registered in the name of Inderjeet Singh, a resident of Rani Garden Extension in Geeta Colony, the DCP said. The address, however, could not be traced but efforts are on to trace the vehicle and arrest the accused, he said.

