Man dies as car catches fire after colliding with truck

A 28-year-old man died after his SUV crashed into the rear of a truck and caught fire in Mahipalpur here, the police said on Friday.

The accident took place at 9.35 p.m. on Thursday, they said. The CNG-run vehicle caught fire after hitting the truck when it suddenly slowed down, police said.

Sonu from Bihar was the only one in the SUV at the time of the accident. His feet were stuck after the collision following which he could not get out of it.

The vehicle was used for transportation of courier packages to Gurugram. A case has been registered under relevant sections and efforts are on to nab the truck driver, they added.

