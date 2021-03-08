Man dies after water tanker hits his two-wheeler

Offending vehicle belongs to DJB, says victim’s brother-in-law, who was riding pillion

A 30-year-old man died after his two-wheeler was hit allegedly by a water tanker near the Delhi Jal Board office in south Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

The victim, Vinod Kumar, who lived with his family in Faridabad, worked at a private firm, they said.

The accident took place on March 4 at 5.30 p.m.when Kumar was returning from Gole market on a scooter along with his brother-in-law, Promod. Vinod was riding the vehicle and as they reached near the DJB office, a water tanker hit their two-wheeler, an officer said. The victim was declared brought dead at Safdarjung hospital.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said based on Promod’s complaint, a case was registered under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of other) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

Notice to tanker owner

The owner of the tanker, identified as Sant Raj, has been served notice under the Motor Vehicles Act. The driver of the offending vehicle will be produced on Monday.

On Sunday, Pramod told the media that the water tanker that hit them belonged to Delhi Jal Board. The police are verifying the claims.

He said soon after the tanker hit them, they fell on the ground and Vinod sustained severe injuries on his head. “With the help of an autorickshaw driver, I rushed him to Safdarjung Hospital,” he said.

Sole breadwinner

Vinod was the sole breadwinner of his family. He is survived by his wife and children, aged three and two.