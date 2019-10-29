Man dies after falling from roof in west Delhi

A 24-year-old man died after falling from a building in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on Monday morning, the police said. It appears to be a case of accidental fall in a drunken state.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said Sanjay from Uttar Pradesh had come to Delhi about 10 months ago. He was working as a helper in a restaurant. The police said they received a PCR call about a man lying dead on the street in Tagore Garden. He was taken to DDU Hospital where his body has been preserved for post-mortem.

‘May have been drunk’

A crime and a forensic team were called to the spot for inspection. Investigation revealed that Sanjay was celebrating Deepavali with a group of friends on the rooftop of the building and they were consuming alcohol. Subsequently, all of them went to sleep after dinner, a senior officer said. “Later in the night, Sanjay woke up to relieve himself but a tap he was holding for support, broke and he fell from the rooftop,” the officer said.