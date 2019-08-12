Delhi

Man dies after car catches fire on e-way

more-in

A man was killed and two others received minor burns after their vehicle rammed a divider and caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday, the police said.

The incident took place in the morning while the speeding car was going towards Agra from Loni in Ghaziabad, DSP Vinay Singh Chauhan said.

The car rammed the divider, overturned and caught fire, killing Imtiaz (45) and injuring Nadeem and Lilu. The injured were taken to a private hospital, the DSP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. All the men were residents of Loni in Ghaziabad.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2019 11:29:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-dies-after-car-catches-fire-on-e-way/article28986147.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY