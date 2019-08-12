Man dies after car catches fire on e-way

A man was killed and two others received minor burns after their vehicle rammed a divider and caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway on Sunday, the police said.

The incident took place in the morning while the speeding car was going towards Agra from Loni in Ghaziabad, DSP Vinay Singh Chauhan said.

The car rammed the divider, overturned and caught fire, killing Imtiaz (45) and injuring Nadeem and Lilu. The injured were taken to a private hospital, the DSP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. All the men were residents of Loni in Ghaziabad.