Man dies after being turned away by four hospitals in one night

January 04, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A 47-year-old man accused of sexual harassment sustained injuries while trying to escape a PCR vehicle and died a few hours later, on Wednesday morning, after being denied treatment by four government hospitals in the city, the Delhi police said.

DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said a medical board will be constituted to conduct the post-mortem and that a divisional magistrate will conduct an inquiry into the case.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said an explanation had been sought from the three Delhi government-run hospitals — Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, and Lok Nayak Hospital — that had denied treatment to the accused.

Turned away

“The police received a call at 9 p.m. on Tuesday from a 21-year-old woman in Shanti Mohalla in north-east Delhi, saying that a man from her neighbourhood, who was in an inebriated state, had harassed and molested her,” a senior officer said.

“The police team picked up the accused, Pramod, from the spot and was about to reach the New Usmanpur police station when he vomited and then jumped from the vehicle in a bid to escape,” the officer added.

However, Pramod tripped over, fell on the road, and injured himself. Officers on the spot noticed him bleeding from the head.

“It was around 9.30 p.m. He was rushed to JPC Hospital,” the DCP said. Doctors at the hospital referred him to GTB Hospital for a CT scan.

Blood loss

By then, Pramod had lost a lot of blood and was beginning to lose consciousness.

“The injured was taken to GTB Hospital around 10.30 p.m. in an ambulance with a doctor but could not be admitted there because of the unavailability of the CT scan facility. He was then referred to Lok Nayak Hospital around midnight,” Mr. Tirkey said.

Lok Nayak Hospital did not admit him due to the unavailability of beds in the ICU, the DCP said, adding that the accused’s condition had become critical by then.

He was referred for the third time to another medical facility — Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital — where he was taken around 2.30 a.m.

However, the hospital denied him admission, following which the team brought the accused to JPC Hospital again around 5.15 a.m. on Wednesday, where he was declared dead half an hour later.

The police said Pramod had been earlier booked in two other criminal cases and charged with various offences, including attempt to murder.

A case under IPC Sections 354 (assault), 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) has been registered at the New Usmanpur police station based on the complaint of the woman.