Man dies after being hit by speeding luxury car

A 38-year-old man was killed in Chanakyapuri after he was allegedly hit by a speeding luxury car being driven by an MBA student, the police said on Wednesday. The accused is out on bail.

Praveen Kumar lived with his family in Trilokpuri and worked as a gardener with the New Delhi Municipal Council, they added.

The incident was reported to the police around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The police said that Praveen was on his motorcycle when he was hit by a speeding luxury car from behind at the roundabout on Niti Marg.

The car was being driver by 23-year-old Kavish Teotia, an MBA student and a resident of Rajokri, a senior police officer said. The victim was wearing a helmet at the time of incident. Kavish was taken into custody from the accident spot, and the offending vehicle was also seized, the officer added.

Released on bail

A case was registered and Teotia was arrested. The accused was later released on bail, said the officer.

A medical examination of the accused revealed no trace of alcohol in his body, the police said, adding that further probe is under way.