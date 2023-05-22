ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies after being hit by car in west Delhi

May 22, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man died after his scooty was allegedly hit by a luxury car in the early hours of Sunday near Moti Nagar metro station in west Delhi, the police said. The woman, driving the car, has been arrested.

The accused, 28, has been identified as an architect and is a resident of Ashok Vihar. The victim was identified as Ajay Gupta, a grocery shop owner in Masai Darapur.

A PCR call was received at 4.08 a.m. about the accident. The woman was returning from a party in Greater Kailash, while the man was going back home after taking medicines from a hospital.

The police did not confirm if the woman was found intoxicated. A senior police officer said that the woman had taken the man to ABG Hospital, from where he was taken by his family members to ESI Hospital. The victim died during treatment. 

A case under IPC Sections 279 and 337 was registered and Section 304A was later added after the man’s death.

