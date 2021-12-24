Man dies after being beaten up for money

A 24-year-old man died and his friend suffered injuries after a group of people allegedly beat them up and robbed them in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Jatin, while his friend Pankaj has been discharged from hospital. The police have arrested one Ramjan Ali and have identified the other accused.

According to the FIR lodged by Mr. Pankaj, they were returning from their friend’s birthday party on December 19 when around 2 a.m., a group of people threatened them to hand over their money.

“After we refused, they thrashed us and took away our money,” the FIR said, adding that they threw the duo in a drain. Jatin was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.