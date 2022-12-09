Man dies after being beaten by guards at metro construction site

December 09, 2022 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

: A 26-year-old man was allegedly beaten and left to die on road by some security guards at a metro construction site in north-west Delhi, police said on Thursday. The man, identified as Suraj, a drug addict, succumbed to his wounds Thursday evening, they said. According to police, the guards attacked Suraj on suspicion of being a thief. The police have apprehended one of the guards, Dayanand, 29, and a case under Section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (Common Intention) of the IPC has been registered at Adarsh Nagar Police Station.

