January 12, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police Special Cell detained a person on Thursday over his alleged connection with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, officials said.

Some other people, suspected to have links with the Canada-based Khalisthan terrorist, are also being quizzed. They were picked up from northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, they said.

One person has been detained in connection with it, they added.