Delhi

Man detained on suspicion of murder

more-in

A 35-year-old man was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of bludgeoning a man to death in South West Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on June 7.

A senior police officer said that the man was held under the Excise Act on Wednesday along with a few others. During investigation, it was found that his looks matched with that of a murder suspect, whose CCTV footage was found during the investigation in June.

According to the police, the body of a man was found on June 7. But the victim remained unidentified. However, when the CCTV footage of the locality was examined, the suspect was seen with the victim near where the body was found.

The officer said that the suspect is being questioned and further investigation is underway.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
crime
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2019 3:50:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-detained-on-suspicion-of-murder/article28873866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY