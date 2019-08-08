Man detained on suspicion of murder

A 35-year-old man was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of bludgeoning a man to death in South West Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on June 7.

A senior police officer said that the man was held under the Excise Act on Wednesday along with a few others. During investigation, it was found that his looks matched with that of a murder suspect, whose CCTV footage was found during the investigation in June.

According to the police, the body of a man was found on June 7. But the victim remained unidentified. However, when the CCTV footage of the locality was examined, the suspect was seen with the victim near where the body was found.

The officer said that the suspect is being questioned and further investigation is underway.