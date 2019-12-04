Delhi

Man detained for halting Defence Minister’s convoy

A 35-year-old man has been detained by Delhi Police for allegedly coming in front of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s convoy near Parliament on Tuesday. Police said the man, identified as Vishambhar Prasad Gupta of Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar, is not mentally sound and is a local singer in his village.

“In a joint interrogation by Delhi Police and other agencies, it was revealed that he wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the purpose of changing his name in his Aadhaar card. Nothing suspicious has surfaced in the interrogation so far,” said a police officer.

The Aadhaar card, the police said, has the man’s name as Vishambhar Prasad Gupta but he wants it changed to Vishambhar Badal.

