ADVERTISEMENT

Man detained for carrying live cartridges at IGI Airport

June 30, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The live cartridges were detected during the screening of his luggage at the IGI airport.  | Photo Credit: File photo

A 43-year-old man was detained at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for allegedly carrying six live cartridges in his luggage, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Amrish Bishnoi, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was travelling from Delhi to Dubai on Tuesday and live cartridges were detected during the screening of his luggage. A senior police officer said that the man did not have valid documents to carry live ammunition in aircraft. “But he possessed an all-India license for the pistol from the Uttar Pradesh government,” he said. The officer said that the man was involved in a transport business in U.P. 

A case under Arms Act Section 25 has been registered, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US