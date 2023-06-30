Man detained for carrying live cartridges at IGI Airport

June 30, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

A 43-year-old man was detained at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for allegedly carrying six live cartridges in his luggage, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, Amrish Bishnoi, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was travelling from Delhi to Dubai on Tuesday and live cartridges were detected during the screening of his luggage. A senior police officer said that the man did not have valid documents to carry live ammunition in aircraft. “But he possessed an all-India license for the pistol from the Uttar Pradesh government,” he said. The officer said that the man was involved in a transport business in U.P.

A case under Arms Act Section 25 has been registered, he said.

