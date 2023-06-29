ADVERTISEMENT

Man detained at Delhi airport for carrying live cartridges

June 29, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

File image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

A 43-year-old man was detained at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for allegedly carrying six live cartridges in his luggage, police said on June 29.

The passenger was detained after luggage screening prior to his Delhi to Dubai flight from the airport on June 27, they said.

A senior police officer said six live cartridges were found in passenger Amrish Bishnoi’s luggage. He was not in possession of valid documents for carrying live ammunition in aircraft, but had an all-India pistol license from the Uttar Pradesh Government, the officer said.

A case has been registered at IGI Airport Police station, police added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US