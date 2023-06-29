HamberMenu
Man detained at Delhi airport for carrying live cartridges

June 29, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File image for representation purpose only.

File image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

A 43-year-old man was detained at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for allegedly carrying six live cartridges in his luggage, police said on June 29.

The passenger was detained after luggage screening prior to his Delhi to Dubai flight from the airport on June 27, they said.

A senior police officer said six live cartridges were found in passenger Amrish Bishnoi’s luggage. He was not in possession of valid documents for carrying live ammunition in aircraft, but had an all-India pistol license from the Uttar Pradesh Government, the officer said.

A case has been registered at IGI Airport Police station, police added.

