March 09, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - New Delhi

A 25-year-old man died after he came under the wheels of a DTC bus in Shahdara’s Seemapuri on Wednesday, police said.

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said the driver, Ramesh, a resident of Jhilmil, was going to meet his relative when he was hit by the DTC bus in Seemapuri.

Ramesh is survived by one-year-old son and his wife. The driver of the vehicle, Jai Singh, 37, has been arrested.