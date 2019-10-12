Man critical after he immolates self inside Rohini police station

A 25-year-old man is critical after he set himself on fire inside Rohini’s Prem Nagar police station on Friday, said officials. The man shared the incident live on Facebook.

An officer said the man from Rohini came to the police station at 2 p.m. and asked for one Head Constable Sandeep but before the duty officer could enquire about anything, the man set himself ablaze. “He was angry but the duty officer had tried to calm him down,” the officer said.

The police station staff rushed him to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

The police said the man was a complainant in a case which was registered on October 8 at Prem Nagar police station. Talking about the incident, the officer said the man and his father were going for Dussehra celebrations to a nearby park when two brothers got into a physical fight with them.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.