Man commits suicide by jumping in front of metro train in Delhi

January 29, 2024 - NEW DELHI

A 30-year-old man killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train at the INA metro station, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Saturday and the deceased was identified as Ajitesh Singh, they added.

According to an officer, CCTV camera footage showed the victim jump in front of a Samaipur Badli-bound train from platform number two.

“A team rushed to the spot after the police control room got a call about the incident at INA metro station at 7.04 p.m. on Saturday. The deceased was identified through a phone call received on his mobile,” he added.

“The body was shifted to mortuary for autopsy. Investigation is under way to determine the reason why he took the extreme step,” said the officer said.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002 (10 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., Monday-Saturday).