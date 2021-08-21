Man commits robbery to ‘purchase gift for girlfriend’

NEW DELHI

21 August 2021 02:13 IST

Victim sustained injuries

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a person at knife-point in Dwarka, the police said on Friday.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the accused, Virat Singh, is a resident of Dabri. “On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an incident of robbery was reported at Dabri police station. The complainant alleged he was going home when four men robbed him of his phone, ₹5,500 and ID cards at knife-point near Sitapuri bus stand. He said they also stabbed him,” Mr. Meena said.

The police on Tuesday received information regarding the criminals involved in the incident after which a team reached near Gurjar Dairy in Najafgarh and apprehended Singh.

“During interrogation, he disclosed that he worked in a call center in Gurugram but during the lockdown, he lost his job. He committed the crime because he wanted money to purchase a gift for his girlfriend on her birthday,” Mr. Meena said, adding that the phone has been recovered.