Man climbs hotel’s terrace, rescued after 17 hours of negotiations

Sitting on the edge of a highrise hotel’s terrace in west Delhi on Sunday afternoon, a 31-year-old man threatened to jump off. Police officers and fire officials kept negotiating with him for over 17 hours before he was rescued.

The police said Sandeep alias Arman Malik checked into the hotel in Hari Nagar with his wife at 1.30 p.m. on Sunday.

After a fight, he went up to the terrace. Fire officials rescued him at 9 a.m. when Sandeep decided to come down as he wanted to use the washroom.

“The entire night, we persuaded him to come down. He was making videos on a mobile application, TikTok, and we kept meeting all his demands,” said an officer.

In his videos, the man narrated his ordeal and asked his followers to reach the hotel to support him. “We had a tough time decongesting the lane outside the hotel when his followers had gathered,” the officer added.

Sandeep threatened that he would jump off if the officers came near him. They gave him a hailer as per his demand. The officers also threw fruits and water bottles at him when he said he was hungry.

The fire department said they received a call about the incident at 4 p.m. on Sunday after which three vehicles carrying ladders were rushed to the spot.

The fire brigade, police and a CAT ambulance were at the spot trying to convince him that he could be brought down to safety.

The couple hailing from Ahmedabad was married in the same hotel a year ago, an officer said, adding she was his second wife.

Arrested after rescue

Sandeep is an accused in a case lodged at Nihal Vihar police station. After the rescue, he was arrested in the previous case after questioning, the police added.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivni, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.