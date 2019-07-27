Man charred to death in car

A 42-year-old man was charred to death as he was unable to escape from his SUV when it caught fire at Mukarba Chowk Flyover, the police said on Friday.

Ajay Gupta, a resident of Alipur, was on his way to IGI Airport on Thursday night when the incident occurred, said DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya. Initial probe has revealed that the automatic system of the car got locked due to the fire, trapping Ajay inside, said a police officer.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A Forensic Science Laboratory team has inspected the scene and a report is awaited.

The post-mortem was conducted on Friday morning and the body was handed over to the family members, said the police.

Gupta, who used to run a transport business and is survived by three children, was going to IGI for a trip to Europe with his friends.