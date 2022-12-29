Man charred to death after falling asleep near bonfire

December 29, 2022 01:11 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - New Delhi

A 44-year-old man was burnt to death after his clothes caught fire in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur while he was asleep near a bonfire outside his house, the police said on Wednesday.

An officer said that after a PCR call was received about the incident in the morning, a police team reached the spot in Hari Nagar Extension area of Jaitpur and found the charred remains of the victim Madhu Vishwas.

The deceased worked as a labourer at a construction site nearby with two of his sons, the police said, adding that as per his son’s statement, Vishwas was intoxicated when he had gone to sleep.

The officer said legal action has been initiated and the victim’s body has been sent to AIIMS for post-mortem.

