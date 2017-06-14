Man caught with 40 kg ganja gets 10 yrs in jail

A Delhi court has awarded 10 years imprisonment to a man for possessing 40 kg of ganja.

Sending 32-year-old Aminullah to jail, as well as imposing a fine of ₹1 lakh, Special Judge Narinder Kumar said: “Keeping in view the quantity of ganja recovered from his possession and its impact on our young generation and also the minimum sentence provided by the legislature, Aminullah is hereby sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 10 years and to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh.’’

Two bags seized

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police had arrested him with two bags, each containing 20 kg of the contraband, near Yamuna Bazar in central Delhi in 2015. The prosecution had examined 10 Delhi Police personnel as witness to prove the case. The accused had denied all the incriminating circumstances against him in his defence.

“Actually on that day, at about 4.30 p.m., I was present at a factory where I used to do embroidery work. My friend Ramzan came there and called me and took me along to Kotwali police station. There I was falsely implicated. I do not know why Ramzan got me falsely implicated in this case,’’ the accused said in his defence statement.

‘No evidence’

Dismissing his plea, the court said: “Accused has not brought on record any material to suggest that Ramzan was inimical against him to get him falsely implicated in a case like the present one. It remains unexplained as to why Ramzan would take him to the police of Darya Ganj and get him falsely implicated for nothing.”