Man caught with 20 guns

NEW DELHI

08 August 2021 00:55 IST

Ahead of Independence Day, a 27-year-old man has been arrested along with a cache of arms, the police said on Saturday. The accused was holding balloons to mislead the police and conceal the weapons.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said Mufeed Khan, a resident of Mathura, was previously involved in an attempt to murder case in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said they got a tip-off on Friday about a criminal with a consignment of pistols coming to Delhi. “A man in his 20s holding a few balloons and a bag was spotted around 10.30 p.m. He appeared to be a balloon vendor. But when he was approached, he tried to run while waving a pistol at the police. He was overpowered and apprehended,” Mr. Meena said adding that a pistol with four live rounds were recovered.

Advertising

Advertising

On checking his bag, 19 sophisticated pistols were also found, police said.

Wall of containers

Meanwhile, in a first, Delhi Police has erected a wall of shipping containers at the main gate of Red Fort for security reasons ahead of Independence Day celebrations. The containers have been placed in such a way that no one is able to see inside the premises of the Mughal-era fort.