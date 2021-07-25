Man caught trying to dispose of body

NEW DELHI

25 July 2021 00:35 IST

Policeman spots legs of a man dangling from wooden cart

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a man and attempting to dispose of the body in southwest Delhi’s Mahipalpur.

A head constable caught the accused while he was taking the body to a garbage dump in a cart. The body was covered with a white cloth but the feet were hanging out, which caught the policeman’s attention.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said the accused, Surmesh, told investigators he had killed Santosh, 25, as he had been harassing and stalking his daughter.

Surmesh, who works as a security guard, told the police that Santosh was their neighbour and had been troubling his daughter for the last three years.

Harassment angle

“The accused said Santosh used to pass comments on his daughter and often follow her when she would go out. Surmesh had told Santosh to stop many times but he did not,” said a senior police officer. However, Surmesh had never given a formal complaint regarding harassment of his daughter, the police added.

On Thursday night, Santosh allegedly came to Surmesh’s house drunk and started arguing with him.

“During the argument, the duo came to the ground floor of the building and entered a vacant room where Surmesh punched Santosh and then strangulated him with a cloth that Santosh was wearing,” the officer said.

Surmesh kept Santosh’s body in the basement, where he used to work as a security guard.

In the early hours of Saturday, Surmesh took a wooden cart lying on the road and dragged the body onto it and covered it up with a cloth. He was taking the body to a garbage dump when he was spotted and caught.

Mr. Singh said a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.