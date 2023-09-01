HamberMenu
Man caught masturbating in crowded Delhi Metro, handed over to police by passengers

September 01, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:10 am IST - New Delhi

Alisha Dutta,Samridhi Tewari

The police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly masturbating and ejaculating on a minor girl who was travelling on the Delhi Metro. According to DCP (Metro) Ram Gopal Naik, a station controller gave a written complaint alleging that some passengers informed him at the Shahdara metro station about a man who was masturbating while standing behind a young girl. The accused was identified as Mojammal Hussain, a resident of Shastri Park, the DCP said. He was handed over to the police by passengers.

Sexual harassment

The DCP said a case has been registered under IPC Sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 294 (obscenity in public) against the accused and he has been arrested.

He added that the police are trying to identify the girl to obtain her statement.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in a statement condemned the incident.

“Such incidents are against the dignity of passengers and all societal norms,” the statement read.

