Man buys bike with stolen money, arrested for theft of over ₹2 lakh

NEW DELHI

16 June 2021 22:40 IST

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing over ₹2 lakh from a lab in South Delhi where he worked as an accountant, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Ranjan, 24, a resident of Tughlakabad, said DCP (South) Atul Thakur.

On Wednesday, the police received a complaint at Hauz Khas police station regarding theft of over ₹2 lakh. The manager suspected involvement of a staffer because there were no traces of a break-in. “After a case was registered, traditional policing methods of interrogation were used with the lab’s staffers. Their gestures were noticed while interrogating as there was no clue from CCTV footage,” Mr. Thakur said.

The police said that activity of the accountant was found suspicious and it was revealed that he had recently bought a motorbike. When he was asked the source of money with which he bought the bike, he couldn’t give a satisfactory response and started making excuses, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. He allegedly said that his wife was pregnant and he was in urgent need of money. Therefore, on May 26, he came to the office and stole the cash.