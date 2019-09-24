Man bursts firecrackers to celebrate birth of child, booked

A man was booked for allegedly bursting firecrackers to celebrate the birth of a child in his family in Chanakyapuri, the police said on Monday.
On Sunday afternoon, they claimed to have got a call at 10.15 p.m. regarding a man bursting firecrackers. A team nabbed Vivek Kumar Gupta from CPWD compound near Teen Murti Lane. “Vivek told the policemen that a girl child was born in his family and he was celebrating the moment,” said an officer. The police told Vivek that he has violated Supreme Court orders. “An FIR under IPC Section 188 [disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant] has been registered. No arrest has been made,” the officer added.
