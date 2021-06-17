Man ‘burnt to death’ near Tikri border; one arrested

GURUGRAM

17 June 2021 23:35 IST

SKM says it is an attempt to defame farmers’ movement

A man was burnt to death allegedly by a group of farmers protesting against the farm laws near Tikri border in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh on Wednesday. One of the accused, Krishan, has been arrested.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bahadurgarh) Pawan Kumar said two accused, including Krishan, were identified. Both belonged to Jind and were part of the ongoing farmers’ protest. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that it was an attempt to defame the farmers’ movement.

According to the FIR, the incident took place around 5 p.m. when Mukesh, a resident of Kasar village, went for a stroll and reached the farmers’ agitation site. A little later, Mukesh’s brother Madan Lal received a call on his phone saying that the farmers at the protest site had doused Mukesh with an inflammable liquid and set him afire with an intention to kill him, said the FIR registered at Sector-6 Bahadurgarh Police Station.

Madan Lal, the complaint, said he informed village sarpanch who took Mukesh to Civil Hospital for treatment. Mukesh identified one of the assailants as Krishan, according the FIR.

Mukesh was later referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak where he died during treatment.

Krishan and his fellow accomplices were having drinks with Mukesh when an altercation broke out between them and they set him afire, said Inspector Jai Bhagwan, Sation House Office, Sector 6 Bahadurgarh police station.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, in a press statement, claimed that as per the facts known to it, the man doused himself with petrol to end life due to conflict in his family, and the Kisan Morcha volunteers rushed in to douse the fire and save his life. The SKM said an “unfortunate case of suicide” was being used by the “Bharatiya Janta Party and Jannayak Janata Party government, its political agents and their troll army to somehow implicate the farmers’ movement”.