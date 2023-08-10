Man, brothers-in-law held for killing his wife, dumping her body in Fatehpur Beri

August 10, 2023 03:55 am | Updated 03:55 am IST - New Delhi

A man and his two relatives have been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body in a forest in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, the police said on Wednesday.

According to a senior officer, the accused, Dharamveer, killed his wife Sweety, 31, because they often had fights, which used to end up with her leaving their house and returning only after weeks.

He and the co-accused, Arun and Satyavan, had accompanied Sweety on the pretext of dropping her at a railway station, but instead took her to a forest near the Haryana border and murdered her, the officer added.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received on August 5 about a woman’s dead body found in a jungle near the Jheel Khurd border in Fatehpur Beri.

The police could not identify the body, but technical surveillance revealed that around 1.40 a.m. on August 4, an auto had been roaming in the area, the officer said.

During their investigation, the police identified Arun as the auto driver and apprehended him, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhury said, “Arun identified the deceased to be Sweety and confessed that he, along with his brothers-in-law, Dharamveer and Satyavan, strangulated her near the Haryana border and threw her body near Fatehpuri Beri.”

Arun also revealed that nobody knew Sweety’s family history or previous whereabouts, except that she belonged to Patna, and Dharamveer had married her by paying an unknown woman ₹70,000, the DCP added.

The police said a case under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 34 (common intention) has been registered at the Fatehpur Beri police station and the auto used in the crime has been seized.