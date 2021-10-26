Man booked under POCSO Act for ‘harassing’ teenager

New Delhi

26 October 2021 03:17 IST

He used to send indecent texts to the girl: police

The Delhi police have registered a case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against a 40-year-old man for allegedly harassing a 15-year-old girl by sending her indecent text messages.

According to the police, the girl in her complaint alleged that she and her father used to visit a temple in Kalkaji to offer prayers on a daily basis. There she met the accused, Amit, a resident of Sarai Julena, who works as a sevadar (volunteer) at the temple. Both exchanged their phone numbers following the visits.

DCP (Southeast) Shweta Pandey said the accused used to allegedly stare at the girl. “She ignored him many times but he persisted. He also sent indecent WhatsApp messages to her,” the DCP said.

Advertising

Advertising

When her parents objected to his messages around one and a half years ago, “Amit apologised and the girl forgave him”. But after some time, he again started harassing her in the same manner and also threatened her, the police said.

“The accused cropped her photo and uploaded it on his WhatsApp status…,” the DCP further said. Amit is currently on the run and efforts are being made to nab him, Ms. Pandey said.