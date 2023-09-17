Man booked in north Delhi after sister-in-law accuses him of drugging, raping her

September 17, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - New Delhi

A man has been booked in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla for allegedly raping his brother’s wife after drugging her and recording the act on camera to blackmail her, the police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by the 19-year-old woman, a resident of Inderlok, the incident occurred on June 29 when the accused invited her and her husband for a feast at his residence.

She alleged that while her husband had gone out for some work, the accused offered her a sweet dish laced with some substance that made her dizzy. “After she fell, the accused began to sexually assault her. When she resisted, he slapped her and made a video. He then threatened to kill her and blackmailed her,” the police said, citing the complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a case under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been filed at the Sarai Rohilla police station following the woman’s complaint.