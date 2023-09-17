HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Man booked in north Delhi after sister-in-law accuses him of drugging, raping her

The woman has alleged that the incident took place on June 9 at the residence of the accused

September 17, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A man has been booked in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla for allegedly raping his brother’s wife after drugging her and recording the act on camera to blackmail her, the police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by the 19-year-old woman, a resident of Inderlok, the incident occurred on June 29 when the accused invited her and her husband for a feast at his residence.

She alleged that while her husband had gone out for some work, the accused offered her a sweet dish laced with some substance that made her dizzy. “After she fell, the accused began to sexually assault her. When she resisted, he slapped her and made a video. He then threatened to kill her and blackmailed her,” the police said, citing the complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a case under IPC Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been filed at the Sarai Rohilla police station following the woman’s complaint.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / crime / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.