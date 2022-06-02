Man booked for raping visually challenged woman

A visually challenged woman was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man in the Capital last week, the police said. The victim was trying to find a bus to her home when the accused offered help to her and later sexually assaulted her in south-west Delhi’s Dabri area, the police added.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Police sources said that the information about the sexual assault was received from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Hari Nagar.

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhury said the incident took place on May 25 when the victim got down at a bus stand and couldn’t find her way. A case was registered under Section 376 (punishment for rape) at a police station in Dabri and the accused was arrested on the basis of technical evidence collected by the police.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said that the Commission was in touch with the victim.