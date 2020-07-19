Man booked for opening gym, 10 others fined

NEW DELHI

19 July 2020 00:37 IST

The owner of a gymnasium in Shahdara’s Shivpuri area was booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for opening his gym in violation of Delhi government orders, the police said on Saturday.

The government has directed all gyms to remain closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

No masks

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said that information was received regarding a gym being open in Shivpuri. “When a police team reached the spot, they found the gym’s shutter half open. There were 11 people exercising inside... none of them were wearing masks,” Mr. Sharma said.

Advertising

Advertising

The owner, Raheesh (33), a resident of Brijpuri, was booked and also sent for COVID-19 test. Ten others, including seven men and three women, were challaned for violating COVID-19 guidelines.