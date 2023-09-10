Man booked for flying drone in central Delhi

September 10, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

A man has been booked for allegedly flying a drone in central Delhi’s West Patel Nagar, the police said on Saturday

An officer said a PCR call was received about a drone being spotted on Friday evening and a team was sent to the spot.

“The police discovered that a photographer, Harmanjeet Singh, was using the drone to film a birthday party. He has been booked under Section 188 of the IPC,” the officer added.

Delhi Police has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, hang gliders and hot air balloons in the city from August 29 to September 12, as part of security arrangements for the G-20 Summit. Areas in and around central Delhi and New Delhi, where delegates are staying and their convoys will travel, are under heavy security.