Man booked for attacking daughter-in-law with brick 

March 17, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST

Delhi Police has booked a 46-year-old man for allegedly attacking his daughter-in-law with a brick. The police on Thursday said the accused attacked 26-year-old Kajal as she was stepping out of her house for a job interview on March 14. The incident, which took place in Rohini’s Prem Nagar area, was captured on CCTV installed in the area.

Ms. Kajal, a commerce graduate, wanted to get a job to support her husband’s family. Her husband works as bus marshal and earns ₹20,000 a month. Ms. Kajal told the police that her father-in-law was angry that she was looking for a job. He didn’t want her to work.

The accused is absconding, the police said, adding that an FIR at Prem Nagar police station under Sections 308 and 509 of the IPC has been registered and the investigation is under way.

The woman told The Hindu that she has been married to Parveen for four years and his family has been harassing her for dowry.

According to 26-year-old Kajal, her father has been under immense financial strain to fulfil the demands of her husband’s family. “My father has been sending them money every time they have asked, but nothing was ever enough for them,” she said.

According to Ms. Kajal’s father, Satya Prakash, 53, who works at a hotel, his daughter was getting ready to go for an interview at a four-wheeler showroom.

“My daughter was saved only because a neighbour intervened. Her father-in-law would have killed her. We demand his arrest,” said Mr. Prakash, a resident of Faridabad.

According to a senior police officer, the woman sustained grievous injuries on her head and hands. “She’s finding it difficult to speak,” the officer said.

The victim’s mother, Suman said her daughter didn’t inform her about the incident. “She told me that she fell down from the stairs. We came to know much later. I hope no other woman has to go through this,” Ms. Suman said.