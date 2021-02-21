Man bludgeons teen to death for refusing to marry him

Victim and her family used to be neighbours of the accused

A 17-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death at her residence in Rohini’s Begumpur on Friday night for allegedly refusing to marry the accused, the police said.

DCP (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said the accused has been identified as Laik Khan (25), a factory worker in Bawana.

The victim was a Class 11 dropout. “A case under Section 302 [punishment for murder] of the IPC has been registered and teams have been formed to find the accused,” Mr. Mishra said.

A senior officer said the victim and her family used to earlier live in Bawana and Laik’s family used to be their neighbour. “The two families were close, but a year ago, the girl’s family moved to Begumpur and started living in Begum Vihar. They were in contact with each other,” the officer said.

During dinner

Laik used to often visit the girl’s house. After the shifting, he also stayed at her new house for two months.

On Friday, Laik had come to the girl’s house for dinner.

The incident happened when the girl’s brother and cousin had gone to the market to buy vegetables.

On returning, the cousin saw Laik locking the door from outside and leaving.

The cousin opened the door to find the girl lying in a pool of blood. She had suffered a serious head injury.

The family rushed her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

“The girl’s brother has informed us that Laik wanted to marry her but she refused. We will get more details once Laik is apprehended,” the officer said.

The victim’s parents are also factory workers.