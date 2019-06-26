Man bludgeons friend, throws him on rail track

Desperate to marry his friend’s wife, a man allegedly bludgeoned him with a brick and left him unconscious on the railway track where the victim was run over by a train, the police said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old accused has been arrested, they said.

A senior officer said they received information on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday that a body was lying on the railway track near Prem Nagar railway crossing on Rama Road.

The accused, Gulkesh, was attracted to the wife of the victim, Dalbir, and wanted to marry her. So he hatched a conspiracy to kill him, the police said.

Misled probe

After the crime, Gulkesh called the police and cooked up a story to mislead the investigation. He was present at the spot when the police came and he told them that someone killed Dalbir and threw his body on the tracks.

The police found severed legs on the tracks while the remaining body parts were spotted a km away from the spot.

When Gulkesh was questioned about bloodstains on his clothes, he could not give satisfactory answers, the police said.

“Later, Gulkesh confessed to the crime. He said he had called Dalbir on Monday evening and asked him to meet near the railway track,” said DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj. When they were walking near the track, Gulkesh hit Dalbir with a brick, leaving him unconscious, Ms. Bhardwaj said.

He then threw the victim on the track. The accused said he had told Dalbir’s wife Pooja about the incident, the police added.