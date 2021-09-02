Man bludgeoned to death over remark on cooking, 1 held

Victim’s face was unrecognisable, tattoo with his name on arm helped police in identification

A 48-year-old man was bludgeoned to death and his face was found smashed in a field in North Delhi’s Burari on Tuesday morning. The police have arrested his friend in connection with the murder.

A senior police officer said that the victim has been identified as Dahu Singh, a daily wage labourer hailing from Bihar and the accused has been identified as Ramesh Yadav, 22, from Uttar Pradesh.

The police received a call on Tuesday morning wherein the caller stated that he had found a body during morning walk. The police found a body with his face unrecognisable as it had been smashed with stones. “However, there was a tattoo on his arm with his name written on it which helped in his identification,” the officer said.

Further probe revealed that on Monday night, the victim was with two persons Ashish and Ramesh. During investigation, it was revealed that Ramesh, Dahu and Ashish were drinking in the fields and a while later, Ashish left the place. Ramesh was picked up for questioning.

During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that both, the victim and the accused, were drunk at the time of the incident and following a quarrel, Ramesh first thrashed Dahu and then bludgeoned his face with a stone to ensure he isn’t recognised.

Preparing a treat

Sources said that Ramesh was working in a factory wherein he earned ₹10,000 a month and Dahu used to earn on a daily basis.

Ramesh had promised Dahu to get him a full-time job like himself. “Dahu bought alcohol and meat to treat the other two. When he was cooking, Ramesh commented that it’s not the right way to cook which Dahu didn’t like and abused Ramesh. The accused in turn slapped Dahu and told him not to abuse. The matter escalated and Ramesh thrashed and bludgeoned Dahu to death,” the officer said.

The accused then dragged and dumped Dahu’s body in the fields before fleeing the spot, the police said.

In another murder reported from Sarai Rohilla, a 25-year-old man identified as Sunil was stabbed to death and his brother Ravi is undergoing treatment after the two were attacked on Monday night.

The police said that a fight ensued between an autorickshaw driver and a vegetable van driver when two locals identified as Anil and Rahul intervened to stop the fight. However, the van driver and his accomplices attacked Anil and Rahul after which friends of both parties came to their rescue respectively.

Anil and Rahul were joined by victims Sunil and Ravi and van driver Amar Singh (48) was joined by his sons and Raj Kumar (53). One of Singh’s sons brought the knife and stabbed the brothers Sunil and Ravi. They were taken to a hospital from where they were referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Sunil was declared dead and Ravi is undergoing treatment, the police said.

The police have arrested Amar Singh and Raj Kumar while Singh’s sons are absconding.